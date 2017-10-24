Sonos One with Amazon Alexa built in
- Start and control your music with your voice. Amazon Alexa built right in.
- Play songs, check news and traffic, manage smart devices and enjoy all those other helpful Amazon Alexa skills using a single Sonos speaker.
- Combine voice with the Sonos app to manage all your music in one place: Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music, internet radio and hundreds of other streaming services.
- Connect wirelessly with other Sonos Home Sound System speakers to play music in any or every room.
- Enjoy surprisingly rich, room-filling sound from a smart speaker.
- Seamless all-black or all-white color with smooth matte finish for an appearance that fits in any home.
Alexa, play The Kinks in the kitchen.
Playing songs by The Kinks.
Play and control your music, hands-free. Just ask.
Sonos One blends great sound with Amazon Alexa, the easy-to-use voice service, for hands-free control of your music and more. Use your voice to play songs while you cook. Tell Alexa to turn the volume up while you’re in the shower. You can even request a lullaby, out loud, when you’re tucking in the kids.
Ask Alexa to play music from these featured music services. Or pause, resume, skip or change the volume with all services available.
Alexa, what's the weather?
Currently it's 63 degrees with clear skies.
Everything that Alexa does
Play songs, check news and traffic, manage smart devices and enjoy all those other helpful Amazon Alexa skills using a single Sonos speaker.
Multi-room Listening
Sonos One wirelessly connects to Sonos speakers in additional rooms, allowing you to expand your Home Sound System when you’re ready.
Be Heard
Six custom-designed microphones hear you from anywhere in the room, no matter how loud the music is playing. With smart voice capture and noise cancellation, the Sonos One ensures you’re heard.
Superior Sound
Built on the mini-but-mighty blueprints of PLAY:1, Sonos One is backed by a pair of Class-D amplifiers and custom-built drivers, meticulously tuned to the speaker’s unique acoustic architecture.
More with Two
Pair two Sonos Ones together in the same room for instant stereo sound; add a Sub for deep bass. Or pair with your TV’s Playbar or Playbase for epic home theater surround sound.
Control your Sonos
Voice
Play and control your music, hands free. Just ask.
Alexa, play ‘Butter’ by A Tribe Called Quest.
Okay, playing ‘Butter’ in the kitchen.
Touch
Tap to turn up the volume. Swipe to skip a track. Mute the microphone for privacy. Sonos One’s touch controls are always a tap away.
App
The deepest level of Sonos control. Manage everything you listen to in one place.
and your entire home
Turn on lights, adjust the temperature, and more…with Sonos One you can control your smart home devices with your voice.
Getting started is easy
1. Download the Amazon Alexa app and sign in or create a free account.
2. Download the Sonos app.
3. Connect your Sonos One to power.
4. Follow setup instructions in the Sonos app.
Enhanced features
Fits almost anywhere
Mount Sonos One to the wall, ceiling or a speaker stand. Its small size also makes it perfect for bookshelves, counters and snug spaces.
Humidity resistant
Designed to be moisture resistant, Sonos One streams your favorite songs in music starved places like bathrooms and outdoor patios. All you need is Wi-Fi and a power source.
Create a home theater
Use a pair of Ones and PLAYBAR or PLAYBASE to create surround sound for all your movies, games and TV shows. And streams music, too.
Complete privacy
An illuminated LED indicator light ensures you always know when your speaker’s microphone is active. Or turned off. Sonos One is designed with extra security — the hard-wire LED connection ensures no one is listening when you want privacy.
Better over time
Since Sonos is continually updating with new features, services and skills, your music and voice options will both keep getting better over time.